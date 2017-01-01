Kinetics

A large-scale, high-quality dataset of URL links to approximately 300,000 video clips that covers 400 human action classes, including human-object interactions such as playing instruments, as well as human-human interactions such as shaking hands and hugging. Each action class has at least 400 video clips. Each clip is human annotated with a single action class and lasts around 10s.

